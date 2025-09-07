Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA) Short Interest Update

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 145,900 shares, adropof52.9% from the July 31st total of 309,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 354,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 354,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Price Performance

TUA stock opened at $22.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.84. Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $23.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TUA. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,464,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. LifeWealth Investments LLC bought a new stake in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,956,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 41.8% during the first quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 979,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,510,000 after buying an additional 288,480 shares during the period.

About Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF

The Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (TUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury 7-10 Year Bond index. The fund seeks to match or outperform an intermediate-term US Treasury index for a calendar quarter, through an actively managed portfolio of futures, call and put options on US treasury futures, US government securities, and ETFs.

