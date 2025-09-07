Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GDHG) Short Interest Down 53.0% in August

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GDHG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 137,800 shares, adeclineof53.0% from the July 31st total of 293,200 shares. Currently,0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently,0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Golden Heaven Group Stock Down 3.7%
Shares of NASDAQ:GDHG opened at $7.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.48 and its 200 day moving average is $160.84. Golden Heaven Group has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $2,203.13.
Golden Heaven Group Company Profile
