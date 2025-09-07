Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GDHG) Short Interest Down 53.0% in August

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GDHG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 137,800 shares, adeclineof53.0% from the July 31st total of 293,200 shares. Currently,0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently,0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Golden Heaven Group Stock Down 3.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:GDHG opened at $7.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.48 and its 200 day moving average is $160.84. Golden Heaven Group has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $2,203.13.

Golden Heaven Group Company Profile

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the management and operation of urban amusement parks, water parks, and complementary recreational facilities in China. Its parks offer a range of recreational experiences, including thrilling and family-friendly rides, water attractions, gourmet festivals, circus performances, and high-tech facilities.

