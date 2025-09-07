Signing Day Sports, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SGN) Short Interest Update

Signing Day Sports, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SGN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 522,000 shares, agrowthof103.9% from the July 31st total of 256,000 shares. Approximately14.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 6,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately14.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signing Day Sports

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Signing Day Sports stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signing Day Sports, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SGN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 4.94% of Signing Day Sports at the end of the most recent quarter.

Signing Day Sports Stock Up 2.6%

NYSEAMERICAN SGN opened at $1.57 on Friday. Signing Day Sports has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $36.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.25.

About Signing Day Sports

Signing Day Sports, Inc, a technology company, engages in developing and operating platforms to give student-athletes the opportunity to go to college and continue playing sports. The company offers Signing Day Sports, a sports recruitment platform that help athletes get discovered and recruited by coaches and recruiters across the country.

Featured Stories

