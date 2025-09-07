Trifecta Gold (CVE:TG) Trading Down 16.4% – Here’s What Happened

Trifecta Gold Ltd. (CVE:TG – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 16.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.51. Approximately 747,802 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 630% from the average daily volume of 102,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.61.

Trifecta Gold Stock Down 16.4%

The stock has a market cap of C$24.24 million, a P/E ratio of -51.00 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.29.

Trifecta Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trifecta Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Trifecta Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trifecta Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trifecta Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.