Adelante Capital Management LLC Purchases 23,314 Shares of American Tower Corporation $AMT

Adelante Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 58.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,314 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for about 1.0% of Adelante Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Adelante Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $13,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 100.0% during the first quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 218.0% during the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Tower in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of American Tower from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.73.

In related news, CEO Juan Font sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $149,997.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 23,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,130.25. The trade was a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $198.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $213.60 and a 200 day moving average of $213.50. The stock has a market cap of $92.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.86. American Tower Corporation has a 12 month low of $172.51 and a 12 month high of $243.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 24.85%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.460-10.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

