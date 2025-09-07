7,500 Shares in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. $LTH Acquired by Systematic Alpha Investments LLC

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Life Time Group during the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Life Time Group during the 4th quarter valued at $714,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Life Time Group by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Life Time Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Life Time Group by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 701,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,527,000 after purchasing an additional 62,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LTH opened at $28.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.67 and a 200-day moving average of $29.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 1.72. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.49 and a 52 week high of $34.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Life Time Group ( NYSE:LTH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 8.03%.The company had revenue of $761.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Life Time Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Parham Javaheri sold 9,375 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $262,968.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 240,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,736,235.55. The trade was a 3.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Life Time Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum raised Life Time Group to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.92.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

