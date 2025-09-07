RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) and Next (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) Critical Survey

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) and Next (OTCMKTS:NXCLF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares RE/MAX and Next’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get RE/MAX alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RE/MAX 3.19% -51.38% 4.88% Next -12.95% -28.78% -17.80%

Volatility & Risk

RE/MAX has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Next has a beta of -0.13, indicating that its stock price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RE/MAX 0 1 0 0 2.00 Next 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for RE/MAX and Next, as provided by MarketBeat.

RE/MAX presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential downside of 7.07%. Given RE/MAX’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe RE/MAX is more favorable than Next.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.2% of RE/MAX shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of RE/MAX shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RE/MAX and Next”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RE/MAX $307.68 million 0.63 $7.12 million $0.47 20.61 Next $231.65 million 0.69 -$56.69 million ($0.21) -5.95

RE/MAX has higher revenue and earnings than Next. Next is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RE/MAX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

RE/MAX beats Next on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RE/MAX

(Get Free Report)

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. operates as a franchisor of real estate brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand. It also provides kvCORE platform, which integrates a suite of digital products that enables agents, brokers, and teams to establish and manage client relationships; and RE/MAX University platform, a learning hub designed to help each agent in their professional expertise. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Next

(Get Free Report)

LIFULL Co.,Ltd. provides real estate information services in Japan and internationally. It offers LIFULL HOME'S, a site of real estate and housing information; LIFULL Revitalize Rural Japan that suggests new lifestyles to people in Japan based on the refurbishment of abandoned houses; LIFULL Move, which provides rankings and reviews of moving companies; LIFULL Nursing Care, a special care facility searching web service; and LIFULL Investment, a money lending website. The company also provides LIFULL FaM that enables working mothers balance childcare with work while pursuing a career; LIFULL Storage, a storage space searching web service; LIFULL HUB, a shared office; LIFULL Fab for design and craftsmanship; and LIFULL Table, a gallery and open space for photography, exhibitions, press releases, and workshops. In addition, it offers LivingAnywhere Commons, a community to live; instant house products; Trovit, an aggregation website providing information on items, including real estate and housing, used cars, recruitment, and mail orders; and Mitula, a site that provides information in real estate and housing, used cars, recruitment, and fashion. The company was formerly known as NEXT Co., Ltd. and changed its name to LIFULL Co.,Ltd. in April 2017. LIFULL Co.,Ltd. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for RE/MAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RE/MAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.