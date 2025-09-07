Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 384 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. $FI

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lowered its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

FI opened at $134.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.13. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.22 and a 1 year high of $238.59. The company has a market capitalization of $73.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 16.00%.The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Fiserv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.150-10.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FI shares. Wall Street Zen cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on Fiserv from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Fiserv from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.36.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

