Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 3,045 Labcorp Holdings Inc. $LH

Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LH. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Labcorp by 5.0% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 920 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in Labcorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in Labcorp by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Labcorp by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 941 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Labcorp by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LH. Robert W. Baird set a $311.00 target price on shares of Labcorp in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Labcorp from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Labcorp from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Labcorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Labcorp from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Labcorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.33.

In other Labcorp news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 2,000 shares of Labcorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.95, for a total transaction of $529,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,763,507.20. The trade was a 23.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 5,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.78, for a total transaction of $1,505,439.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 93,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,895,642.82. The trade was a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,046 shares of company stock worth $4,337,192 in the last 90 days. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LH opened at $278.51 on Friday. Labcorp Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $209.38 and a fifty-two week high of $283.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $264.34 and a 200 day moving average of $250.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.85.

Labcorp (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Labcorp had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 5.66%.The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.94 earnings per share. Labcorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.050-16.500 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Labcorp Holdings Inc. will post 16.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Labcorp’s dividend payout ratio is 31.79%.

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

