11,340 Shares in Labcorp Holdings Inc. $LH Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,639,000. Labcorp makes up about 0.4% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Labcorp by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Labcorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Labcorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Labcorp by 140.4% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Labcorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Labcorp

In other news, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 5,643 shares of Labcorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.78, for a total value of $1,505,439.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 93,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,895,642.82. This trade represents a 5.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 3,500 shares of Labcorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,480. This trade represents a 28.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,046 shares of company stock valued at $4,337,192 over the last ninety days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Labcorp Price Performance

LH opened at $278.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $264.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.50. Labcorp Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $209.38 and a 52 week high of $283.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.85.

Labcorp (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Labcorp had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.94 earnings per share. Labcorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.050-16.500 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Labcorp Holdings Inc. will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Labcorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Labcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Labcorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays restated a “cautious” rating on shares of Labcorp in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen raised Labcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Labcorp from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Labcorp from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.33.

Labcorp Profile

(Free Report)

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

