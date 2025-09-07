Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 124,975 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF $VSS

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 438,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,975 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned 0.64% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $51,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VSS. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Woodside Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 413.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of VSS stock opened at $140.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.63. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $102.76 and a 12 month high of $141.63. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.99.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.