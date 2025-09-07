TenCore Partners LP Purchases New Shares in Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

TenCore Partners LP acquired a new stake in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000. Transdigm Group makes up approximately 0.1% of TenCore Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TDG. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Transdigm Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,655,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC grew its holdings in Transdigm Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 16.1% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,835,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,114,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 916 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Transdigm Group alerts:

Transdigm Group Trading Down 0.8%

Transdigm Group stock opened at $1,272.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,479.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,417.40. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $1,183.60 and a 12-month high of $1,623.82. The stock has a market cap of $71.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.22, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.03.

Transdigm Group Increases Dividend

Transdigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.75 by ($0.15). Transdigm Group had a net margin of 20.98% and a negative return on equity of 35.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 36.330-37.150 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $90.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Transdigm Group’s previous special dividend of $75.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,815.00 to $1,839.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Transdigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,710.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,553.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,635.00 to $1,795.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,624.69.

View Our Latest Research Report on Transdigm Group

Insider Activity

In other Transdigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small sold 45,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,425.01, for a total value of $65,122,957.00. Following the sale, the director owned 88,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,997,959.19. The trade was a 34.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,569.86, for a total value of $4,295,136.96. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $33,827,343.28. This trade represents a 11.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,932 shares of company stock worth $96,378,273. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Transdigm Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Transdigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transdigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.