Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. $ASO Shares Sold by Tensile Capital Management LP

Tensile Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 46.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245,000 shares during the period. Academy Sports and Outdoors comprises 1.6% of Tensile Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Tensile Capital Management LP owned 0.42% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $12,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,768,000 after buying an additional 4,279 shares during the period. Fund 1 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,929,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 10,181.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 127,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,829,000 after acquiring an additional 126,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,917,000.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ASO. Loop Capital set a $65.00 price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Christopher Lee Turner sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total transaction of $195,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,096.32. This represents a 38.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $50.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.34 and a 12 month high of $64.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.30. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.30.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.13). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 6.21%.The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Academy Sports and Outdoors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.450-6.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is presently 9.74%.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

(Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.