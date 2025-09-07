Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG Stock Position Raised by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 5,457.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,714 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $70,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TenCore Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group during the 1st quarter worth about $285,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,655,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Transdigm Group

In other news, Director Michael Graff sold 1,760 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,402.10, for a total transaction of $2,467,696.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,724.40. This trade represents a 47.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sarah Wynne sold 1,800 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,450.00, for a total value of $2,610,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,930,000. The trade was a 34.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,932 shares of company stock worth $96,378,273 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TDG shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Transdigm Group in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,710.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,815.00 to $1,839.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Transdigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 17th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,635.00 to $1,795.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Transdigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,624.69.

Transdigm Group Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $1,272.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,479.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,417.40. The company has a market cap of $71.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.03. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $1,183.60 and a 12 month high of $1,623.82.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.75 by ($0.15). Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 20.98%.The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 36.330-37.150 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Transdigm Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $90.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Transdigm Group’s previous special dividend of $75.00.

Transdigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

