Tamar Securities LLC Buys 7,733 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Tamar Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 37.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,733 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 2.4% of Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $17,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,407,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,966,767,000 after acquiring an additional 121,545 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,175,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,379,467,000 after acquiring an additional 89,579 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,603,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $979,794,000 after purchasing an additional 52,166 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,143,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $724,984,000 after buying an additional 174,056 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 982,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $699,554,000 after purchasing an additional 226,952 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Argus cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $813.00 to $831.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $761.00 price objective (up from $754.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $817.67.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of REGN stock opened at $573.38 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $476.49 and a 12 month high of $1,170.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $562.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $583.92.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $4.46. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 31.37%.The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $11.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.87%.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.