Tamar Securities LLC Has $27.69 Million Stock Position in Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

Tamar Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 60.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,109 shares during the period. Elevance Health makes up 3.8% of Tamar Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $27,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ELV. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $574,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,952,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Elevance Health by 334.9% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,655,000. Finally, Ruggaard & Associates LLC raised its stake in Elevance Health by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ruggaard & Associates LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $313.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $312.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $373.33. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $273.71 and a 52-week high of $559.95. The company has a market cap of $70.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $8.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.30 by ($0.46). Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $478.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Leerink Partners reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective (down from $510.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $500.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $327.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $411.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other news, Director Susan D. Devore bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $312.15 per share, with a total value of $374,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,149.30. This trade represents a 52.13% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux purchased 8,500 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $286.94 per share, with a total value of $2,438,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 151,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,333,678.80. The trade was a 5.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

