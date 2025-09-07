CKW Financial Group Sells 850 Shares of Carrier Global Corporation $CARR

CKW Financial Group decreased its position in shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 43.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth $649,512,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Carrier Global by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,126,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,444,000 after buying an additional 4,668,929 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Carrier Global by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,673,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,330,000 after buying an additional 4,377,402 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Carrier Global by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,318,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,812,000 after buying an additional 1,651,873 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Carrier Global by 2,484.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,122,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,625,000 after buying an additional 1,079,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CARR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Melius Research raised Carrier Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.47.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

NYSE:CARR opened at $65.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Carrier Global Corporation has a twelve month low of $54.22 and a twelve month high of $83.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 18.33%. Carrier Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.100 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.61%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Stories

