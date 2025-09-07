CKW Financial Group Cuts Position in Occidental Petroleum Corporation $OXY

CKW Financial Group lessened its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 54.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,255 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 5,000.0% in the first quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on OXY shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Melius Research started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.65.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 1.5%

NYSE:OXY opened at $45.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.97. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a 1 year low of $34.78 and a 1 year high of $56.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 8.79%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.80%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

