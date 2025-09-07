Gogo Inc. $GOGO is Tenzing Global Management LLC’s Largest Position

Tenzing Global Management LLC raised its position in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Free Report) by 31.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,725,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares during the quarter. Gogo accounts for approximately 17.0% of Tenzing Global Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Tenzing Global Management LLC owned about 2.06% of Gogo worth $23,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Gogo by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,073,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 85,412 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 223,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,996 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gogo during the 1st quarter worth $189,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gogo by 532.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Gogo

In related news, EVP Michael Begler sold 107,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,607,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 14,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,810. The trade was a 88.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher John Moore purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.11 per share, for a total transaction of $121,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,100. This represents a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Stock Performance

Shares of GOGO stock opened at $10.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.88. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 268.00 and a beta of 0.78. Gogo Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.17 and a 52 week high of $16.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.10.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Gogo had a return on equity of 88.04% and a net margin of 1.05%.The firm had revenue of $226.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Gogo’s quarterly revenue was up 121.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Gogo has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gogo Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOGO. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Gogo in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $16.50 price objective on shares of Gogo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gogo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.83.

About Gogo

Gogo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company's product platform includes networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software. It offers in-flight systems; in-flight services; aviation partner support; and engineering, design, and development services, as well as production operations functions.

