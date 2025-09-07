Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Trading Down 5.7% – What’s Next?

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $30.27 and last traded at $30.04. Approximately 3,981,115 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 5,225,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BBWI shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.62.

Bath & Body Works Trading Down 7.5%

The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.51.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 9.88% and a negative return on equity of 48.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Bath & Body Works has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.370-0.45 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.350-3.600 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 23.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marex Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $745,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 189.7% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 22,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 14,648 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 33,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

