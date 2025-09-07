Unconventional Investor LLC Has $11.88 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Unconventional Investor LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 233,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,497 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 7.0% of Unconventional Investor LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Unconventional Investor LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $11,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 236.5% during the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $58.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.57. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.14 and a fifty-two week high of $59.67. The company has a market capitalization of $169.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.