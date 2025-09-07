PharVision Advisers LLC Purchases New Shares in East West Bancorp, Inc. $EWBC

PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in East West Bancorp by 1,971.4% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in East West Bancorp by 448.9% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in East West Bancorp by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of EWBC opened at $107.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.27 and a 52-week high of $113.95.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $705.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.04 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 26.06% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 28.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on EWBC shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at East West Bancorp

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,270. The trade was a 6.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Irene H. Oh sold 15,051 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.73, for a total transaction of $1,606,393.23. Following the transaction, the insider owned 113,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,098,165.69. The trade was a 11.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,601 shares of company stock worth $6,543,972. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

