Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $6.55 Million Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $6,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.4% during the first quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROP has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $561.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Mizuho set a $600.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $695.00 to $703.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $668.00 to $687.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $636.36.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

ROP stock opened at $518.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $499.47 and a 12 month high of $595.17. The firm has a market cap of $55.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $543.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $559.77.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 10.79%. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 19.900-20.050 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.080-5.120 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.19%.

Insider Activity

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.25, for a total value of $195,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,408,687.50. This trade represents a 1.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.17, for a total transaction of $846,255.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 38,932 shares in the company, valued at $21,964,266.44. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

