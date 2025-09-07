Resources Management Corp CT ADV Sells 449 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Resources Management Corp CT ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,669 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 284.9% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Up 4.4%

ORCL stock opened at $232.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $239.38 and a 200 day moving average of $186.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.10 billion, a PE ratio of 53.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $260.87.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 87.34%. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $221.00 price objective (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.04.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 15,880 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.48, for a total transaction of $4,041,142.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 99,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,247,469.76. The trade was a 13.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 10,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.99, for a total transaction of $2,329,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 40,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,507,622.93. This trade represents a 19.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 444,183 shares of company stock worth $86,521,198. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

