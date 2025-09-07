Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Has $508,000 Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHY. DMC Group LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Value Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 18,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.56. The company has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $81.67 and a one year high of $83.30.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.2584 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

