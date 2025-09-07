Resources Management Corp CT ADV Sells 343 Shares of Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

Resources Management Corp CT ADV reduced its stake in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Valero Energy by 276.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,795,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,425,754,000 after purchasing an additional 7,931,018 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 12.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,881,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,135,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155,522 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at $529,864,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 15,395.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,355,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $179,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 34.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,905,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $647,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,196 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $164.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.40.

Valero Energy Stock Up 0.8%

Valero Energy stock opened at $156.65 on Friday. Valero Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $99.00 and a fifty-two week high of $159.26. The stock has a market cap of $48.66 billion, a PE ratio of 65.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.62. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 188.33%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

