Resources Management Corp CT ADV Has $2.06 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lowered its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victrix Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,090,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 0.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,304,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,089,798,000 after purchasing an additional 15,347 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $579,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 18.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 191,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,202,000 after purchasing an additional 30,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 3.4% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,483,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.70, for a total value of $902,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,632 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,586.40. This trade represents a 20.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 2,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $952,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,835,970. This represents a 25.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,653 shares of company stock worth $8,943,642 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CAT. Evercore ISI upgraded Caterpillar from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $476.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Caterpillar from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Melius Research upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $493.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Caterpillar from $475.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $457.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $423.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $417.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $362.44. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $267.30 and a 1-year high of $441.15. The company has a market cap of $198.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.41.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.14 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.95% and a net margin of 14.95%.The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st were paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.72%.

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.