Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Acquired by Kestra Investment Management LLC

Kestra Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 142.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,059 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,997,260 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,433,585,000 after purchasing an additional 509,255 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Netflix by 2.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,732,066 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,940,505,000 after purchasing an additional 304,399 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 109,524.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,835,722 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,239,576,000 after purchasing an additional 8,827,662 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Netflix by 1.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,194,939 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,844,436,000 after acquiring an additional 53,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Netflix by 8.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,664,818 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,350,083,000 after acquiring an additional 356,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,514.00 to $1,515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,250.00 price target (up from $1,020.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,317.58.

In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,207.76, for a total value of $3,140,176.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,842.16. The trade was a 41.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,153.52, for a total transaction of $274,537.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,348 shares of company stock worth $109,498,489. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,243.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.00, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,225.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,124.35. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $660.80 and a 1-year high of $1,341.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. Netflix’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.88 EPS. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

