Packaging Corporation of America $PKG Shares Acquired by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Packaging Corporation of America were worth $2,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Corporation of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Packaging Corporation of America by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Packaging Corporation of America by 718.0% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 8,853 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Packaging Corporation of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in Packaging Corporation of America by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 250,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,544,000 after purchasing an additional 25,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Corporation of America alerts:

Packaging Corporation of America Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of Packaging Corporation of America stock opened at $220.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $203.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.87. Packaging Corporation of America has a 1-year low of $172.71 and a 1-year high of $250.82.

Packaging Corporation of America Dividend Announcement

Packaging Corporation of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.04. Packaging Corporation of America had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 10.47%.The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.800-2.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Packaging Corporation of America’s payout ratio is currently 49.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Packaging Corporation of America from $197.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Packaging Corporation of America from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Packaging Corporation of America from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Packaging Corporation of America from $239.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Packaging Corporation of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $245.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Packaging Corporation of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Packaging Corporation of America

About Packaging Corporation of America

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Corporation of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Corporation of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.