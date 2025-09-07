Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE Shares Sold by Front Street Capital Management Inc.

Front Street Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,368 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,135 shares during the period. Lumentum makes up about 1.3% of Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Front Street Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Lumentum worth $6,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Lumentum during the first quarter worth $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Lumentum by 164.4% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lumentum by 103.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lumentum by 2,235.3% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lumentum during the first quarter worth $40,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lumentum from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Lumentum from $75.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.86.

Insider Transactions at Lumentum

In related news, SVP Jae Kim sold 4,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $526,778.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 33,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,911,389.20. This represents a 11.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yuen Wupen sold 3,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $391,378.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 104,554 shares in the company, valued at $12,468,064.50. This trade represents a 3.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,687 shares of company stock valued at $8,398,352 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $149.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 649.83 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.18. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.65 and a 12 month high of $152.27.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $480.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.27 million. Lumentum had a negative return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 1.57%.Lumentum’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Lumentum has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.950-1.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

