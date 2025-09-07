Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 20,876 Shares of Invitation Home $INVH

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 276,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,876 shares during the quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Home were worth $9,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Invitation Home during the first quarter worth about $148,870,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Invitation Home in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,743,000. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Invitation Home by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 6,456,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000,000 after buying an additional 1,273,244 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc grew its stake in Invitation Home by 301.7% in the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 1,479,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,563,000 after buying an additional 1,111,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Invitation Home by 753.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,101,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,403,000 after acquiring an additional 972,795 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitation Home stock opened at $30.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.76. Invitation Home has a 52 week low of $29.37 and a 52 week high of $37.24.

Invitation Home ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Invitation Home had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $681.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Invitation Home’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Invitation Home has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.940 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Invitation Home will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. Invitation Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.82%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INVH. Barclays cut their price target on Invitation Home from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Invitation Home from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Citigroup raised Invitation Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $38.50 in a report on Friday, June 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Invitation Home from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Invitation Home from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Invitation Home currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.85.

In other news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 148,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total transaction of $4,969,704.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 642,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,481,727.93. This represents a 18.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

