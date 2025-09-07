Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc $EXR

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,441 shares during the period. Extra Space Storage comprises approximately 1.9% of Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $19,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 7.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1,376.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total value of $1,127,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,098,541. This represents a 21.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Trading Up 2.3%

EXR opened at $147.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.09. Extra Space Storage Inc has a 12 month low of $121.03 and a 12 month high of $184.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.34 and a 200 day moving average of $145.89.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $841.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.43 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. Extra Space Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.56%.

About Extra Space Storage

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.