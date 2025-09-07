Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 1,793 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. $OKE

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,793 shares during the quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $4,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth $34,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 2,466.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE OKE opened at $72.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.11. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $70.63 and a one year high of $118.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $45.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. ONEOK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.370-5.370 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.7%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Scotiabank set a $92.00 price target on ONEOK and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Barclays set a $83.00 target price on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ONEOK from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.60.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

