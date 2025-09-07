Teza Capital Management LLC Invests $1.07 Million in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.0% during the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co now owns 45,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 0.9%

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $41.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.35 and its 200 day moving average is $49.56. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.73 and a 52-week high of $66.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 43.50%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 18th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.93.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.