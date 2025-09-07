USS Investment Management Ltd Reduces Stake in Intuit Inc. $INTU

USS Investment Management Ltd lowered its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 16.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,056 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,780 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Intuit were worth $27,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 86,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter valued at $141,628,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 11.4% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter valued at $19,582,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth about $310,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Intuit from $685.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. CLSA assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $900.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $820.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $797.62.

Intuit Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $672.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.26. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $532.65 and a 1 year high of $813.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $737.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $680.60.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 20.55%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.28%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.43, for a total value of $255,887.19. Following the sale, the director directly owned 15,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,890,685.82. The trade was a 2.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.99, for a total transaction of $27,929.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 831 shares in the company, valued at $552,606.69. This trade represents a 4.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,029 shares of company stock worth $55,231,998 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

