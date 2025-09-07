Unio Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Cintas Corporation $CTAS

Unio Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Cintas comprises about 5.5% of Unio Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Unio Capital LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $14,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTAS. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in Cintas by 646.4% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In other news, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 17,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total value of $3,821,790.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 622,712 shares in the company, valued at $137,557,080.80. The trade was a 2.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Mucci bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $222.55 per share, for a total transaction of $267,060.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 2,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,303.55. The trade was a 84.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on CTAS shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cintas from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Cintas from $233.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cintas from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cintas in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.54.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of CTAS opened at $204.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $217.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.01. Cintas Corporation has a 52 week low of $180.78 and a 52 week high of $229.24.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. Cintas had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 17.53%.The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.710-4.85 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

