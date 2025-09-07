Triavera Capital LLC Purchases 1,495 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. $SSNC

Triavera Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,870 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the quarter. SS&C Technologies comprises about 5.3% of Triavera Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Triavera Capital LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $9,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the first quarter worth about $28,455,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $541,000. Philosophy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC now owns 167,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,003,000 after buying an additional 13,879 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 27,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 6,069.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SSNC. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.38.

SS&C Technologies Stock Up 0.1%

SSNC stock opened at $88.80 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $66.83 and a one year high of $91.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.74 and its 200 day moving average is $82.18. The firm has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 1.24.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. SS&C Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.820-6.060 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.440-1.500 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.86%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

