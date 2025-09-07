Resources Management Corp CT ADV Has $13.28 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock $BLK

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lowered its holdings in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,031 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 16 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises about 1.9% of Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $13,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth $7,331,000. Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth $2,018,000. Allianz SE grew its position in BlackRock by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz SE now owns 11,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,435,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth $40,868,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 18,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.60, for a total transaction of $20,301,321.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,617,148. This represents a 48.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,122.28, for a total value of $16,641,167.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 263,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,002,472.28. This trade represents a 5.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,494 shares of company stock valued at $74,694,573 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $1,099.21 on Friday. BlackRock has a one year low of $773.74 and a one year high of $1,171.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,110.95 and its 200 day moving average is $1,002.21. The firm has a market cap of $170.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $12.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.41 by $1.64. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 29.68%.The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $5.21 per share. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 50.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BLK shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $980.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays upped their price target on BlackRock from $990.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on BlackRock from $1,247.00 to $1,224.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,154.07.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

