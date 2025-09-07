Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Takes $214,000 Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited $AEM

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,971 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEM. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 454.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 283 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Dagco Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEM stock opened at $151.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $76.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.45. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $75.17 and a 1-year high of $152.75.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The mining company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 30.63%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

AEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines to a “moderate buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.90.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

