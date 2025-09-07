Resources Management Corp CT ADV Has $16.52 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Resources Management Corp CT ADV reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,064 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 2.3% of Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $16,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Coordinated Financial Services Inc. CO bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $965,000. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,434,000. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 140.1% during the 1st quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Home Depot by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 93,412 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 32,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total value of $13,067,346.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 122,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,629,658.50. This represents a 21.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 3,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.66, for a total value of $1,359,930.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 45,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,348,365.30. The trade was a 6.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,532 shares of company stock valued at $18,648,987 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $418.70 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $326.31 and a twelve month high of $439.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $385.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $371.29. The company has a market capitalization of $416.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The firm had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.60 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Home Depot from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.52.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

