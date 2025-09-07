Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 79.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,261 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coordinated Financial Services Inc. CO purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $965,000. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $1,434,000. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 140.1% in the 1st quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Home Depot by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 93,412 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scientech Research LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $418.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $385.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $371.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The company has a market cap of $416.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $326.31 and a 52-week high of $439.37.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.60 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $424.00 to $399.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $398.00 price objective (up from $380.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $432.52.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HD

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.07, for a total transaction of $404,070.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,550,416.59. This trade represents a 20.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 3,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.66, for a total transaction of $1,359,930.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 45,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,348,365.30. The trade was a 6.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,532 shares of company stock worth $18,648,987. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.