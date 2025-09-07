Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Sells 1,688 Shares of Textron Inc. $TXT

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 68,925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the period. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $4,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 10.3% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 7.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 14.0% during the first quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 22.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Textron by 6.4% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Textron from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group upgraded Textron from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, July 28th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Textron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.67.

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $81.31 on Friday. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.70 and a 1-year high of $91.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.38. The company has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Textron had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 5.80%.The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Textron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.81%.

In related news, EVP Julie G. Duffy sold 28,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total transaction of $2,265,457.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 37,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,986,216.88. This trade represents a 43.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

