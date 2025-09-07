Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $401,829,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 45,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,109,000 after purchasing an additional 896,836 shares during the period. 59 North Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 1,263,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,977,000 after purchasing an additional 547,018 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 604.5% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 548,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,174,000 after purchasing an additional 471,032 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,063,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,616,000 after purchasing an additional 204,676 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD stock opened at $331.05 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $229.62 and a 1 year high of $331.44. The stock has a market cap of $110.37 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $310.52 and its 200-day moving average is $299.62.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

