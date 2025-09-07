Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Lennar Corporation $LEN

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,781 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,256 shares during the period. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $4,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Lennar by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 4,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $141.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.33. Lennar Corporation has a 12 month low of $98.42 and a 12 month high of $193.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.97.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.20%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lennar Corporation will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Lennar from $164.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Lennar from $122.00 to $98.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Lennar from $128.00 to $114.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Lennar from $131.00 to $114.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.77.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

