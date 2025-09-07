Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Has $2.22 Million Stock Position in McKesson Corporation $MCK

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 6.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.1% during the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 0.5% during the first quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 0.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 0.4% during the first quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 11,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.63, for a total value of $8,418,165.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,987.56. The trade was a 74.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.67, for a total transaction of $218,347.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,031.19. This trade represents a 33.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,560 shares of company stock worth $30,438,602. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Down 0.6%

MCK opened at $687.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $85.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.51. McKesson Corporation has a twelve month low of $464.42 and a twelve month high of $737.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $699.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $691.13.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.33 by ($0.07). McKesson had a net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 196.66%. The business had revenue of $97.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 13.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $810.00 price target (up from $770.00) on shares of McKesson in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $766.00 to $772.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $725.10.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

