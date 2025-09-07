Shellback Capital LP Acquires 5,000 Shares of Roku, Inc. $ROKU

Shellback Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Shellback Capital LP’s holdings in Roku were worth $4,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roku alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Roku in a report on Monday, August 25th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.96.

Roku Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $95.24 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.43 and a 52 week high of $104.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -226.76, a PEG ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.18.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.23. Roku had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Roku has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roku

In other Roku news, insider Charles Collier sold 212,559 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $20,193,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,000. This trade represents a 99.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dan Jedda sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total transaction of $267,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 73,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,513,867.24. This trade represents a 3.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 343,588 shares of company stock valued at $31,759,978. Corporate insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Roku Profile

(Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.