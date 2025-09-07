Scientech Research LLC Buys Shares of 16,670 Skyworks Solutions, Inc. $SWKS

Scientech Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 594 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 450.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 771 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 791 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of SWKS opened at $75.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.63 and its 200 day moving average is $69.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.39. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.93 and a fifty-two week high of $103.06.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 9.88%.The company had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 31st. Cfra Research upgraded Skyworks Solutions to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Arete Research upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $72.87.

View Our Latest Analysis on Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.