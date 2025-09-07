Sepio Capital LP Raises Stake in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Sepio Capital LP boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 240,652 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,577 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 2.5% of Sepio Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $31,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Wormser Freres Gestion acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $132.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $231.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.39. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $110.86 and a 52 week high of $141.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 32.43%.The company had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.100-5.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.280-1.320 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. Leerink Partners started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Monday, June 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.47.

View Our Latest Analysis on ABT

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total value of $746,752.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 51,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,862,453.65. This represents a 9.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

