Plancorp LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Progressive Corporation $PGR

Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 34.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its stake in Progressive by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 11,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PGR opened at $243.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $247.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.56. The Progressive Corporation has a 1-year low of $228.54 and a 1-year high of $292.99.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.39 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 35.37%. Progressive’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.25%.

Several research analysts recently commented on PGR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Progressive to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Progressive from $290.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Progressive from $309.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Progressive from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Progressive from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.18.

In related news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 6,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $1,557,750.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 21,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,402,135.52. This trade represents a 22.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 8,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.18, for a total value of $2,017,201.34. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 39,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,767,027.20. The trade was a 17.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,010 shares of company stock worth $34,547,699. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

