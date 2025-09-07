Select Equity Group L.P. Has $356.41 Million Stock Holdings in Entegris, Inc. $ENTG

Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,074,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263,168 shares during the period. Entegris makes up about 1.5% of Select Equity Group L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Select Equity Group L.P. owned approximately 2.69% of Entegris worth $356,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Entegris by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Entegris by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Entegris by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Entegris by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 53,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Entegris by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Entegris

In other Entegris news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 3,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $326,430.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 37,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396,870. The trade was a 8.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Susan G. Rice sold 8,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.84, for a total value of $707,222.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 56,912 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,854.08. This trade represents a 13.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Entegris in a report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Entegris from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price target (down previously from $112.00) on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Entegris from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.30.

Entegris Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $81.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.26 and a beta of 1.29. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $117.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.63.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $792.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.85 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 9.17%.Entegris’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Entegris has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 30th. Entegris’s payout ratio is 20.62%.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

